‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Star Brandi Mallory Dead at 40

Brandi Mallory, who starred on Season 4 of “Extreme Weight Loss,” has died, reports People. She was 40.

A Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office representative told the magazine that she passed away November 9 in Stone Mountain, GA. No cause of death was given.

During her time on “Extreme Weight Loss” in 2014, she opened up to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Mallory explained that a sorority sister had died of a heart attack, and said, “That scared me. When my sorority sister passed, I started to live in fear about when my time would come.”

Brandi was averaging about 366 lbs. at the time, and said, “I didn’t know what to do or where to start. I just knew I needed to get moving.”

The makeup artist started walking and hiking and losing weight on her own as she applied to be on “The Biggest Loser.”

The producers pointed her to “Extreme Weight Loss” instead, and she told the paper that when she saw trainer Chris Powell and he told she was chosen for a “transformation of a lifetime” she “broke down crying.”

Mallory said, “I started looking at things differently. I realized that food wasn’t meant for taste or comfort. It was fuel.”

Through the show she also competed in a Half Ironman Triathlon and ultimately lost 151 lbs.

Afterward, she became a social media influencer focused on fitness and her work as a makeup artist.

“Extreme Weight Loss” Season 5 contestant Kim Williams Maxile shared a tribute to Mallory on Instagram, writing, “You will be missed. I’ll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going. Your episode was my favorite because we had so much in common from pageants to being a makeup artist and just a love of life.”

She continued, “When my episode aired a year later you reached out and even though we never met in person (at that moment) you and I became sisters as only a small group of us know what life was like on the show and life after the show. We finally met in person a few years later when you came to spend time with me in Cali and it was like we’ve known each other our whole life!”