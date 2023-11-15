Atlantis Paradise Island Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Star-Packed Bash

Getty Images

The stars were out in the Bahamas to celebrate Atlantis Paradise Island’s 25th anniversary and the newly renovated Royal Towers and Casino.

CeeLo Green had the party pumping with his performance, and singer-songwriter Peter Cincotti thrilled the crowd when he hit the stage.

Celeb guests included Katie Couric, Skylar Astin, Marcia Gay Harden, Tony Danza, Jennifer Esposito and “The Bachelor’s” Kit Keenan.

Katie told us, “It’s really fun, we have a nice group of people here.”

Skylar dished on hitting up the resort’s Aquaventure, a 114-acre watery playground overlooking some of the Bahamas’ best beaches.

“We rode slides today, we went down the lazy river,” he said, adding, “Me and Tony Danza were hanging out all day. It was a really fun day.”

The resort also went to church with Bebe Winans at their gospel brunch.

Everyone had fun celebrating the major Atlantis milestone at the star-studded bash!