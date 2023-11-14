Stars Head to the Bahamas to Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Atlantis & Opening of Paranza

Getty Images

Katie Couric, Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Esposito and more stars were in the Bahamas to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Atlantis Paradise Island and the grand opening of its newest restaurant Paranza.

Couric told us, “It is such a fun location, so much to do,” and Jennifer added, “It is beautiful here, we’re very happy to be here.” Marcia shared she was having “an absolute blast.”

Michelin star Chef Michael White is serving up mouthwatering coastal Italian cuisine at Paranza, where along with a fabulous meal, you might just get a star sighting.

He told us, “There is a full gamut of pastas with seafood, meat entrees, fish entrees, we’re using all types of seafood whether it be Bahamian lobsters, strawberry grouper — you name it we’re using it at Paranza. And I couldn’t be more proud of the kind of food were producing here.”

As for the celebrity guests, he shared, “We’re very fortunate to have a lot of stars, and I’ve cooked for almost everyone so you never who is going to pop up here.”