First Look at ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 Drama

TLC

Next month, “1000-Lb. Sisters” and “sMothered” will be returning to TLC!

In the new season of “1000-Lb. Sisters,” Tammy and Amy are faced with big changes in their personal lives.

In a trailer for the fifth season, Tammy is approved to go home after 14 months of rehab. She’ll be walking out without husband Caleb, who has not been approved to leave rehab with her.

Amanda and Misty are shown visiting a doctor to see if they are approved for weight-loss surgery. Amy admits that she is stressed out with her family life since husband Michael isn’t as involved as she would like. The trailer also features an intense confrontation between Amy and Michael as their marriage unravels.

Season 5 premieres December 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The new season of “sMothered” will center on five mother-daughter duos, as well as a mother-in-law and a son-in-law duo. Check out the trailer, which features the drama the duos face when they do everything together.