Italian TV Was Front & Center at the 5th Annual ITTV International Forum in L.A.

If you got swept up in the Sicilian beauty of Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” don’t pack up and go home just yet, because there is so much more of Italy to enjoy on TV!

The 5th Annual ITTV International Forum in L.A. was all about Italian TV, with featured panels, sneak peeks, and new technology — along with a party on the rooftop of Eataly.

Valentina Martelli and Cristina Scognamillo created the event, where this year top Hollywood execs mingled with the brass from Italy, and also Canada's biggest production companies.

Martelli gave us the scoop on more Italian shows to check out, like the drama “Christian.”

She explained it is about “not such a good guy who discovers he has the power to heal people, so he has to decide what to do with that power.”

Valentina also suggested “The Sea Beyond,” sharing, “It's the story of a group of kids, in juvenile detention. They have to find a way to redeem themselves.”