‘Superstore’ Star Nico Santos Marries ‘Survivor’ Contestant Zeke Smith

Getty Images

“Superstore” actor Nico Santos and “Survivor” contestant Zeke Smith have gotten hitched!

Over the weekend, the pair exchanged vows at the Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, California, People magazine reports.

Some of the big names to attend the wedding were Nico’s “Superstore” co-stars Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Nichole Sakura, Jon Barinholtz, Kaliko Kauahi, Irene White, Lauren Ash, as well as the show’s creator Justin Spitzer. Former “Survivor” contestants Hannah Shapiro and Bret LaBelle were also in attendance.

Before they tied the knot during Pride Weekend, Zeke told People magazine, “For us, we've been together for almost six years. We own a home together, have a joint bank account. We're each other's emergency contacts. By all sorts of usual metrics we are married. But actually having the ceremony, making it legal, it's about becoming a family. We're in it forever. Through thick and thin and easy and hard. We're going to be the person that's there for the other one.”

Nico added, “It's a big gay wedding. A lot of our guests are queer as well, so we thought let's just stick to the date and have it during Pride weekend. So, it'll be extra-gay."

The pair kicked off their wedding weekend with a “Cheeky Tiki Kiki Party” in the Parker’s Gene Autry suite. Nico dished, “We just kept with the theme and decorated this very luxe space with Party City tiki stuff. We're not very serious people, which is why we both work in comedy, so we're calling it our silly, bougie wedding."

Planning the wedding made Nico and Zeke “grow as a couple.” Zeke explained, “In any growth situation, there are going to be speed bumps and it's going to be hard. But it has really kind of forged us to the next level of intimacy and trust. All that matters is you, me, I dos and forever."

The pair will be going to Joshua Tree Nation Park for a minimoon and next year, they’ll be traveling to Italy for their actual honeymoon.

Of their future together, Santos gushed, “It's just really great to finally have met your person who is going to hold your hand and will have your back no matter what. It just makes life a little less scary to chase your dreams and the fear of falling on your face."

Last year, Zeke popped the question to Nico at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The proposal comes four years after they met at the same ceremony.

After Smith asked for his hand in marriage, Santos wrote on Instagram, “I said yes. You have my heart forever @zekerchief.”