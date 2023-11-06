‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Is Not Wedding Planning with Marcus Jordan... Yet! (Exclusive)

Instagram

“Extra” chatted with “The Real Housewives of Miami” stars Larsa Pippen and Lisa Hochstein at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, where Larsa denied she’s wedding planning.

Rumor has it Pippen is engaged to Marcus Jordan, but Larsa told us, “I do not have wedding plans. I feel like it's in the works.”

When asked if everyone was jumping the gun, she said, “I don't know if they're jumping the gun. I think you know it’s in the works.”

She also reacted to reports that Marcus wants his NBA legend dad Michael Jordan to be his best man, saying, “I don’t know, you’ll have to ask Marcus… I do know Lisa will definitely be in my wedding.”

Lisa spoke about going through a divorce with estranged husband Lenny, who she said is now engaged to his “daughter/mistress.”

“I’m still not divorced yet, but you know my husband is engaged to… daughter… mistress, I forget,” she said sarcastically.

“He’s engaged. I am so happy for him.”

So, what does she really think about his fiancée? “We don’t know her… We don’t think about her… She’s a nonfactor.”

She also claimed that Lenny continues to “bully” her every day. “I need it to stop,” she told “Extra, “and that’s what I am dealing with right now, two years later.”

On the positive side, she gushed over her new man, saying, “I have an amazing partner, Jody.” She was referring to Jody Glidden, who is the founder and CEO of a tech company.