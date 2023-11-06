Instagram

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kara Keough is a mom again!

Last week, Kara welcomed her fourth child with husband Kyle Bosworth.

On Saturday, Kara announced the birth of their baby girl Stetson Lou, who “arrived three weeks early.”

Along with a series of photos of videos, Kara wrote on Instagram, “She came screaming into our hearts and hasn’t stopped squawking since — earning @kyleboz’s best nickname yet: ‘Squeaks.’”

She went on, “So many people prayed fiercely over this birth and we are seeping with gratitude that we got exactly what we prayed for: to bring our baby home. If you need me, I’ll be thanking God and pinching myself.”

Instagram

Kara and Kyle are also the parents of Decker, 7, and Vaughn, 2. Their son McCoy died in 2020 from childbirth complications.

In July, Kara announced that she was pregnant. She wrote on Instagram, “After McCoy died, sharing my sorrow with you all helped. Grieving out loud helped me name my feelings and confront them. Like a monster under the bed, they felt less scary in the daylight. Like maybe they couldn’t drag me down and eat me alive if I kept them well lit. So I hung my heart out for all to see, and swept exactly none of the muck under any damn rugs… when I found out I was pregnant with Vaughn, I quietly unfurled all the rugs. I lined every inch of my life with their insulating padding. I quit my job. I ignored phone calls and texts. I didn’t leave my house unless I had to (thanks Covid). I didn’t share our news with anyone that didn’t need to know. And when I did share, it sounded like I was telling them ‘I have ulcers.’ It was not a joyous celebration. It was a painstaking and brutal admission: ‘I’m at risk for another heart-shattering catastrophe.’ I was cocooned in a world of pain and did my best to shield myself from as many landmines as possible.”

She added, “We want to celebrate every second we have with this soul. We told the kids the day we got the positive test. Decker tells every person willing to listen that she’s the oldest of four kids as she lovingly strokes my belly. The joy spills out of her; she can’t wait to tell the world about Baby ‘Four.’ I’ve clawed my way on board with Decker for her sake, and Vaughn’s, and McCoy’s. It SHOULD be a happy occasion that they’re getting another sibling.”