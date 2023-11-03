Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married

Getty Images

“Mary Shelley” co-stars Bel Powley and Douglas Booth, both 31, are now a married couple!

On Thursday, Bel revealed that they tied the knot on October 28.

She wrote on Instagram, “💘 28 • 10 • 23 💘The day @douglasbooth and I got married, during the most love filled ceremony, in front of all our favourite people on this earth. I have no words to describe how happy I feel. I love you @douglasbooth ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Bel included a series of photos from their wedding, which was held at Petersham Nurseries in London.

She told Vogue, “Petersham is a beautiful venue, and we fell in love with the chic but incredibly relaxed vibe there. As it’s a nursery, it is filled with beautiful natural greenery, plants, and flowers. We loved the idea of the wedding feeling glamorous and chic but grounded by the fact that everyone’s heels were in the mud!”

For their big day, Bel wore a Miu Miu dress.

Showing major love for Miu Miu, she wrote on Instagram, “I have never felt so beautiful and so completely myself as I did in my wedding dress!!”

The pair planned the wedding in six months. She shared with Vogue, “We didn’t have one disagreement on anything, and we were a great team with the shared goal of throwing the best party full of love for all our friends and family who we adore so much. We knew we wanted it to feel relaxed, fun, and very London, which it definitely did when the heavens opened after lunch!”

In September, Bel celebrated her last days as a bachelorette. She wrote on Instagram, “🩷❤️ HEN PARTY ❤️🩷 the most glorious and hilarious weekend 💕. Only my mad friends could have this much fun 💕 I love you all SO MUCH 💕 thank you to my bestest ever friend @lolaboothby and @honorpowley @alicefelgate @kittywordsworth for organising it 💕 I’m brimming with joy 💕.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In 2021, Booth popped the question to Powley. They met on the set of “Mary Shelley” five years before the proposal.