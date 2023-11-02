‘Southern Charm’ Star Olivia Flowers Reveals Brother Conner’s Cause of Death

Getty Images

Conner Flowers died in January at just 32, and now his sister, “Southern Charm” star Olivia Flowers, is opening up about the painful loss.

Speaking to People magazine, she said, "I wish you could have met him, because he was just the most amazing guy. My brother, he was very lively and loved bringing people together; he literally made friends everywhere we'd go. Even when we went on vacation, we'd go down the hotel lobby to get breakfast and he knew everyone by name. He was this 6'5" beautiful guy who had the biggest heart."

Olivia explained that Conner suffered from Lyme disease, and on his journey to getting the correct diagnosis he was prescribed painkillers and anxiety medication to treat the symptoms.

The prescriptions eventually led to addiction, and he sought rehab more than once.

She explained, "He started depending, at a very young age, on this prescription medicine to feel normal. And we as a family started to see this toll it took on his body."

Now, Flowers reveals in the interview that Conner died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

"My brother hated talking about his illness," she said. "So many people, even in his close circle, didn't know about his Lyme. So again, to hear he died of a fentanyl overdose, there's immediately going to be this assumption that he was partying. Conner wasn't like that. This was a relapse. This was his means to survive."

Looking back at the day Conner died, Olivia said they were meeting up in Charleston.

"We were supposed to have dinner together while we were here," Olivia shared. "I talked to him on the phone that day and we were going to meet at our house in Isle of Palms. But I went there, and it didn't seem like anyone was home, so I left."

Shortly after, she said, "My dad called me and said he could see on the cameras in our driveway that there was an ambulance there. And I turned around to get back but by the time I got there, the house was blocked off and nobody was allowed to go in. I think I stood there for, it felt like an hour — just asking questions, not getting any answers. And it wasn't until the coroner pulled up that I put two and two together and realized he was gone."