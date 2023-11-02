“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Nicole Martin, 39, has a bun in the oven!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Martin is expecting her second child with fiancé Anthony Lopez.

She told People magazine, “Anthony and I wear many hats, but we always say that being parents is by far our favorite!”

They are also the parents of son Greyson, 4.

“We have so much fun with Greyson and are over the moon about expanding our family,” Nicole said. “[Greyson] is very excited about the addition to our family. He has been asking for a sibling for quite some time, and I know he's going to be a wonderful big brother."

Nicole’s due date is April.

The news comes just a day after the sixth-season premiere of “The Real Housewives of Miami” aired.

On NYE 2022, Lopez popped the question to Martin during a vacation in Aspen.

The two aren’t rushing with the wedding planning. She told People magazine, “We've got a lot going on. We're about to start this huge remodeling project, Greyson's getting older and he's a handful, and I have work and everything else going on. [So] wedding planning is not at the top of my list of things to do."

Though they aren’t focused on wedding planning, she does “love the idea of the destination-wedding.” She explained, “In Miami, you get married, you've got four hours, and the party's over. But when you travel, you've got a welcome night, then you have a day party, then the night party, and it's four or five days where you really get to enjoy your people."

Nicole has “thrown around the idea” of having their wedding in Greece, St. Barts, and Saint-Tropez.

The couple met in 2015 at the Las Vegas Wynn resort lobby and started dating.

Las year, she gushed, “It's hard to find someone that wants to see you succeed. I feel like people just don't want their partner to do well because they want to keep them in a box or they want to keep them in a cage, but I feel like we both give each other the space to spread our wings."