HEYDUDE Launches ‘Yellowstone’ Shoe Collection Inspired by Rip & Beth!

Western wear is trending, Montana tourism is booming, and TV’s number one drama “Yellowstone” has the country in a cowboy chokehold.

While Kevin Costner crushes his role as John Dutton, fans are obsessed with watching Rip and Beth’s love unfold.

Now, you can show your feet some love with HEYDUDE’s “Yellowstone” collection, inspired by the on-screen couple.

Rip’s shoes feature black canvas with removable insole and flexible outsole. Beth’s got style, so hers are stonewashed and have leopard print and faux shearling.