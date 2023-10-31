Win It! ‘A Haunting in Venice’ Digital Code

Get ready for a scare, because “A Haunting in Venice” is available on digital and Hulu, just in time for Halloween!

The murder mystery, directed and starring Kenneth Branagh, is an adaption of Agatha Christie’s “Hallowe’en Party.”

“A Haunting in Venice” is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve. The terrifying mystery features the return of the celebrated sleuth Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.