Matthew Perry's Pickleball Partner Says He Was 'Fatigued' Before He Died (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Hollywood is mourning the loss of "Friends" star Matthew Perry at 54, and "Extra" has new details about how he felt the day he died.

Perry, an avid pickleball player, enjoyed a game Saturday before returning home and taking a soak in his hot tub. He was found unresponsive within hours, and he may have drowned — the results of his autopsy were "inconclusive," pending toxicology reports.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke to the woman he played with that day. She revealed to Billy she was still in shock and that she adored Matthew. She also said he had been "fatigued" that morning, and over the past week, a little more than usual.

Perry and his friend played for one hour before he went home.

Billy also spoke to Matt Manasse, the so-called "Pickleball Coach to the Stars." Matt was Matthew’s pickleball coach and friend.

"He was just a genuine, caring, good guy," Matt said of Perry. "Unassuming, nice, competitive, He loved playing pickleball — he was a great tennis player before he ever found pickleball. Pickleball was something he found a couple years ago to try and help with recovery, and he became obsessed with that."

He went on, "That was his healthy addiction."

“He would give you the shirt off his back," Matt said of the star. "He brought other people to the courts that he was also trying to help get through their addictions… He had a heart of gold… Made your day better... His sense of humor and comedic timing was genius.”

Billy commented on Matthew’s memoir and his audiobook — "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir" — saying there was a sadness in there as well, the feeling he was always battling something.

“That was so important for him to talk about, what he was struggling with, his addictions," he said. "He wanted to help people because of that… He was looking for love — that was something that was important to him… The way he spoke about his friends, you know he was a caring guy… The people that cared about him he cared about tremendously.”

“He was really happy on a pickleball court, he was happy around his friends," Matt said. "I think that’s something that gave him a lot of joy.”

Matt also remembered his last exchange with Perry, saying, “He called me about something about pickleball a week ago... He loves Batman, he calls himself Mattman, [so] I sent [a Batman picture] to him and he thought it was cool."

Obviously still touched by Perry's impact on him, Matt told "Extra," "He’s just a special guy…When he called you or texted you, you were happy.”