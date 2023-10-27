‘Shark Tank’ Celebrates Halloween with a Special ‘Shark-O-Ween’ Episode

Halloween isn’t just about ghosts and goblins, it is also big business — and “Shark Tank” wants in on the billion-dollar industry.

The show is celebrating the season with a special “Shark-O-Ween” episode, and Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful is ready.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with O’Leary — who was dressed as a vampire ready to sink his teeth into some Halloween-themed companies.

“We’ve got zombies, we’ve got vampires, we’ve got bats,” he said. “We even have Jason Blum, the number one man in terror. He’s the El Supremo of all the horror movies you’ve ever seen and he’s a guest ‘Shark.’”

Melvin asked, “Is it true that Halloween is a $10-billion event or day?”

Kevin replied, “Yes, yes, yes, it is a massive holiday. People love to get scared, they pay to get scared.” Doing his best evil laugh, he added, “And who knew you can make money doing this?”