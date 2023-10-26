Emma McIntyre/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“Emily in Paris” co-stars Ashley Park, 32, and Paul Forman, 29, are sparking dating rumors!

On Wednesday, the two were spotted hold hands at The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Dinner at Holloway House in Los Angeles, People magazine reports.

Park was on hand to show support for her hairstylist Clayton Hawkins and makeup artist Jenna Nicole at the event, which was presented by Instagram and sponsored by Upneeq®.

In the third season of “Emily in Paris,” Paul played Nicolas de Léon, a love interest for Ashley’s character Mindy Chen.

Earlier this month, Ashley and Paul attended another event together. She wrote on Instagram, “Breakfast at tiffanys or nightcap at @kilianparis? 🥐🍸”

Paul also has several pics of Ashley on his Instagram!

In February, he posted a photo from an event with Ashley, writing, “Once upon a time in New York 🌸 @viktorandrolf_fragrances.”