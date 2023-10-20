‘Barbiecore’ Style Takes Over the Fashion World

Warner Bros.

“Barbie” captivated audiences in polished pink style and sparked a Barbiecore trend in the fashion world.

“Extra’s” go-to style guru, Oprah Daily’s creative director Adam Glassman, is breaking down Barbie’s fashion fantasy.

For her most iconic look, Adam chose “the pink-and-white gingham dress… when she overlooks the entire city,” calling it “gorgeous.”

He added, “Barbie and Ken in western wear… unbelievable.”

Not to mention, Margot Robbie came to slay at every single movie premiere, and her outfits mirrored Barbie’s iconic vintage looks.

Adam recalled, “At the London premiere, she wore Vivienne Westwood, who is a British designer and it had just beautiful corsetry.”

He continued, “Another favorite of mine is a Versace chain mail pink dress that she wore that Claudia Schiffer wore on the runway in 1994.”

The Barbiecore trend hit the catwalks — like the Valentino Pink PP Collection — and dominated on social media. Everyone wanted a piece of the think-pink pie inspiring fashion brand Barbie collabs.

Glassman pointed out, “Balmain had a fabulous crystallized minidress. The Gap did a great Barbiepink jacket with a puff sleeve.”

The Barbiecore hashtag was big on TikTok, with more than a billion views and counting.

Adam shared, “That's what's so brilliant — everyone is Barbie or some form of Barbie.”

One thing that’s for sure is the Barbie-inspired fashion trend is not dying down.

“I think pink is always here to stay because it's a feminine color,” Glassman said. “It's a strong color. It's a fun color.”

And since Halloween is just around the corner, it’s your turn to get in on the Barbie fashion! This Halloween, share your best Barbie looks and show your Barbie spirit. Submit your Barbie inspired costumes on Instagram stories! #BarbieHalloween