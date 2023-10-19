Travis Kelce Addresses ‘Weird Hand-Holding Poses’ with Taylor Swift

Getty Images

Travis Kelce was all in on the hand-holding when he was out with Taylor Swift on Saturday night.

The couple was spotted exiting a car as they attended a “Saturday Night Live” after-party.

Now, Kelce is admitting using both hands resulted in some “weird” poses.

The topic came up on this week’s episode of his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.”

Their friend Brandon teased him, saying, “He’s a door opener, he’s a f**king hand-holder. He crushed it… So much footage breaking down Travis Kelce’s hand-holding.”

Jason added, “He’s a created character in ‘Boyfriend Material,’ referring to the Alexis Hall romance novel.

Brandon added, “That is three points of contact, that is football, that is not hand at all.”

Travis shared, “Yeah, they caught me with some weird hand-holding poses there. That was crazy.”

A video also surfaced of Travis brushing security aside to help Taylor out of their vehicle.

At another point in the podcast, Jason asked, “Did you get any pushback for [pushing security] out of the way?”

Travis insisted, “I didn't push him. I placed my hand on the gentleman's back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me.”

Jason then asked Travis “feels like a security guard” when he’s with Swift.

Travis replied, “I feel like when I'm on a date, I feel the sense of: 'I'm a man in this situation; I'm protective.’ Yeah, for sure. You always kind of have that feeling or that self-awareness, I guess.”

Meanwhile, Kelce could be moving soon. TMZ reports he just paid $6 million on a new pad in Kansas City.