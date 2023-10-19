‘Barbie’ Music Mania: The Songs That Have Us Dancing the Night Away!

Warner Bros.

The Barbies and the Kens danced the night away, and we’re still rocking out to the iconic “Barbie” tunes.

Music legend Mark Ronson produced the soundtrack, which boasts A-list artists including Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish and others.

Lipa’s disco jam "Dance the Night" reached number six on the Billboard Hot 100. The song highlights Barbie's perfectly imperfect life.

Then there was the nineties theme song “Barbie Girl” by the Danish Band Aqua remixed and made hot again by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

The music video for "Barbie World" is sitting pretty with more than 103 million views on YouTube and debuted at number seven on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Ryan Gosling even cracked Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart with his song “I’m Just Ken.” Gosling belted out the tune with music from Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar… and now the song is getting Oscar buzz!

Also getting Oscar buzz is Billie Eilish’s powerful ballad “What Was I Made For.”

It is the most-streamed song from the entire “Barbie” movie soundtrack, with more than 300 million plays on Spotify alone.

From dominating the box office to the dance floors, “Barbie” is definitely hitting all the high notes.