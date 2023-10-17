Stars Honor Legendary George Jones as ‘Still Playin’ Possum’ Concert Tribute Hits Theaters (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis was in Alabama for a star-studded tribute concert honoring the late-great George Jones.

Now, fans can see it too as “Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones” hits theaters today nationwide!

The stars opened up to Alecia about how Jones influenced their careers and what he meant to them.

Travis Tritt explained, “George Jones was probably one of the biggest influences on me when I was a kid growing up on how he sang. He sang with so much soul and passion in his vocals… and then when I got to meet him he was one of the most kind, generous, people that I had ever met in my entire career.”

Wynonna Judd told Alecia she didn’t think George would be surprised to see the turnout. “George loved attention, he would get in his car and drive around and wait for people to recognize him in the end… he loved country music and he loved being famous and he was George Jones!”

She added, “He loved getting the adoration back, because he put in so many years of hell and hallelujah.”

Jelly Roll shared, “George Jones brought this authenticity to singing… and I think that was something that I always appreciated, there was something about when he sang that you could just feel it down in your soul that it was coming from his soul.”

Jamey Johnson told Alecia, “He was there from the time I was born. I first cut my teeth on music listening to Geroge. He shaped everything about my career. From the time I met him he was a mentor. He’s somebody who cared about me, he’s somebody who cared about my music.”

His widow Nancy organized the event, and said, “When I made the call for people to come there were no ‘nos,’ it was like, ‘We love George and we’ll be there’… Country music is family and it has always been family.”