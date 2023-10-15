‘Love Is Blind’: Milton & Lydia on Married Life & Getting Past Uche Drama (Exclusive)

Netflix

Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez said “I do” on “Love Is Blind” Season 5, and they’re still going strong!

“Extra” spoke with the couple at the reunion taping, gushing over how “awesome” married life has been.

While Lydia called it “the best thing ever,” Milton commented, “A little easier than I thought.”

Milton and Lydia also opened up about how they were able to move beyond the surprising revelation that she had a past with one of the other contestants, Uche.

Lydia said, “You just decide that you’re going to put your best person forward… I mean, like, your best self forward and close that chapter… We decided that that was not going to be an issue in our relationship because we all have a past, it just happens that mine was right there.”

Milton stressed, “We got to know each other on a very deep level, a very vulnerable level.”

As for why she didn’t disclose her past with Uche to Milton or Aaliyah sooner, Lydia explained, “I didn’t want to jeopardize my own opportunity to find love.”

Milton reflected on some tense moments with Uche at a cast party during the season, insisting he never believed Uche’s claim that Lydia “followed” him onto the show. He said, “I let him speak his truth whatever he wanted to speak. I gave him that respect but that doesn’t mean I had to listen.”

Lydia insisted that she “did not follow Uche to the show.”

Lydia revealed where she stands with castmate Aaliyah, whose relationship with Uche fell apart in the pods. She noted, “I will always have respect and care for Aaliyah… We just stand as cordial and acquaintances… Our friendship is no longer there, and I always wish her the best.”