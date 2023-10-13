What to Watch on Friday the 13th

It’s Friday the 13th, so get ready to be spooked out tonight!

While “Saw X” is playing in theaters, you can also enjoy horror at home with “Shining Vale,” “Goosebumps,” “American Horror Story: Delicate,” and “Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.”

“Extra” recently spoke with “Saw X” director Kevin Greutert, who said that fans will see serial killer Jigsaw’s most personal game yet!

He commented, “This is the first ‘Saw’ film that really has an emotional response besides just dread and horror.”

In “Shining Vale,” Courtney Cox and Greg Kinnear are a couple dealing with their personal demons. In the second season, Courtney’s character Patricia checks in a psychiatric hospital.

Despite the grim topis, it’s frighteningly funny. Cox recently told “Extra” that she would consider the show as a “dark comedy,” adding, “It’s not a slasher film, it’s not gory, it’s a psychological thriller, dark comedy.”

If you want to binge-watch your way through the weekend, you can watch Disney+’s “Goosebumps,” starring Justin Long. It is based on the ‘90s novels by R.L. Stine.

If you want to mix reality TV stars with horror, you can check out “American Horror Story: Delicate,” which has Kim Kardashian playing a power-hungry cutthroat P.R. rep to Emma Roberts’ character.