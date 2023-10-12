Rudolph Isley, Founding Member of the Isley Brothers, Dies at 84

Getty Images

Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the iconic Isley Brothers, died Wednesday at 84, TMZ reports.

People magazine confirmed Isley's passing with his daughter Elaine, who confirmed he had died "peacefully in his sleep." TMZ reports it was thought he may have had a heart attack.

Born April 1, 1939, on Cincinnati, Ohio, Isley and his siblings O'Kelly "Kelly," Ronnie and Vernon formed the Isley Brothers in 1954.

After Vernon died in 1957, the surviving brothers landed a recording deal with RCA in 1959, debuting with "Shout" and following up with numerous low-level hits.

They did well with "Twist & Shout" (1961) and "This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You)" (1966), but really found their calling with the funkified no. 2 smash "It's Your Thing" (1969), perhaps one of the most recognizable singles in pop history.

Rudy also came into his own, rocking furs and leaning into his flamboyance and onto a cane. He sang lead on a number of songs, memorably on the club hit "It's a Disco Night (Rock Don't Stop)" (1979).

When brother Kelly died in 1986, Rudy lost his passion for music. In 1989, he left the group and the industry and became a minister, but he continued to work on the Isley Brothers on the business end.

The Isley Brothers, with an evolving lineup, have released 32 studio albums from 1959-2022 and enjoyed many memorable Top 40 hits, including "I Turned You On" (1969), "Love the One You're With" (1971), "Pop That Thang" (1972), "That Lady" (1973), "Fight the Power" (1975), "Livin' the Life" (1977), and "Don't Say Goodnight (It's Time for Love)" (1980) during Rudy's tenure, plus "Down Low (Nobody Has to Know)" (1996) and "Contagious" (2001) after he retired.

Rudy and the Isleys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

Earlier this year, Rudy sued Ronald over what he argued was an improper registration of the band's trademark, a suit that had been ongoing at the time of his death.