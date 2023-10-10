Getty Images

Over the weekend, celebrity chef Michael Chiarello died at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, at the age of 61.

Now, it has been revealed that Chiarello suffered an acute allergic reaction, which then caused anaphylactic shock.

Chiarello was in the hospital for a week before he passed away.

A rep told People magazine, “The doctors don’t know what caused the allergic reaction and neither does the family. They may never know.”

His death was confirmed by his family. In a statement, they said, “We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.”

The statement continued, “As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”