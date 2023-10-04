Luis Fonsi Talks New Music & Reveals His Dream Collab (Exclusive)

International Latin music superstar Luis Fonsi’s massive global hit “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, sold more than 11 million records — and now he’s back with more music!

“Extra’s” Freddy Lomeli chatted with Luis about the hit song, his latest single "Pasa La Página," and his album coming next year.

Of his massive hit, Luis commented, “When I sing the song or when I hear it, it’s impossible not to think about everything that I’ve lived because of that song.”

Luis’ new song “Pasa La Página” translates to “turn the page or, like, move on.”

According to Luis, his new album “The Journey” has a song that represents “a different city or different country.” “Pasa La Página” represents Panama.

Luis also revealed his dream collab would be Stevie Wonder.

Fonsi also has been listening to a lot of Taylor Swift lately, thanks to his daughter!