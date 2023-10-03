Aven Jones on Seeing Ex Rachel Recchia on 'BIP' & Avoiding Drama (Exclusive)

Instagram

“Extra” chatted with Aven Jones right before he hit the beach to look for love on “Bachelor in Paradise”!

Aven said he and ex Rachel Recchia are “cordial” after trying to rekindle things following her season of “The Bachelorette.”

He commented, “We try to, you know, make things happen or whatever, but it just didn’t end up working out for us… Happy for whatever she’s doing.”

Jones admitted it would be “interesting” to see her in Mexico, saying, “I’m not sure what would happen, but, you know, I’m not closed off or anything like that.”

Is he hoping to see anyone? He answered, “To be honest, I don’t know who’s here so it’s hard to kind of pinpoint somebody. I’m just excited to kind of go down and be there and meet new people and see if I can make a connection with somebody.”

After his experience on “The Bachelorette,” Aven “definitely” believes in the process. He commented, “‘Paradise’ offers a different dynamic… You get to spend more time and all that kind of stuff, so excited to see how that works and hopefully I can find somebody.”

As for what he is looking for in a relationship, Jones revealed, “I’m looking for somebody who just has, you know, relatable qualities to me, is funny, gets along with me and share kind of the same lifestyle.”

Every season of “Bachelor in Paradise” is filled with drama, but Aven will do his best to “stay out of it.”

It looks like that might not happen though, as Aven's arrival at the end of the first episode with a date card promises to shake things up!

Plus, is he ready to potentially propose to someone? He replied, “We’ll see. I’m not gonna know that until the end, right? If I make it to the end.”