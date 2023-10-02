‘Downton Abbey’ Star Hugh Bonneville & Wife Lulu Williams Split

Getty Images

“Downton Abbey” alum Hugh Bonneville, 59, and his wife Lulu Williams, 55, have called it quits after 25 years of marriage.

Bonneville’s rep told The Sun, “I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated.”

The news comes just a week after he attended “Downton Abbey” co-star Michelle Dockery’s wedding to Jasper Waller-Bridge.

Bonneville went solo to the wedding, where he was spotted without a wedding ring.

Child custody will not be an issue if Hugh and Lulu proceed with a divorce since their son Felix is 20.

According to DailyMail.com, Williams got “incredibly emotional” while discussing their broken relationship at a pub by their home in West Sussex.

The two met during their childhood, but things didn’t get romantic until much later. In 2016, he told BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs,” “Lulu was running a marquee company… My mother rang her to hire some chairs or something and said, ‘Do you remember Hugh?’ and that was how we reconnected. It did infuriate me that I had to give full credit to my mum for reintroducing us.”

Once they reconnected, Hugh knew Lulu was “the one.” He told DailyMail.com in 2011, “I had girlfriends, but settling down was the last thing on my mind. Then you meet someone and think, ‘This is the person I want to be with.’ We had a shared history. That helps when you’re in it for the long haul.”