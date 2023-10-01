Tim Wakefield, Red Sox Legend, Dies at 57

Getty Images

Tim Wakefield, a legendary Red Sox star, has died at 57.

No cause of death has been given, but he and his wife Stacy were both diagnosed with cancer, according to pitcher Curt Schilling. Schilling drew the ire of many by discussing the couple's private health battle. Catherine Varitek, wife of Red Sox star player Jason Varitek, even tweeted, "F**k you Curt Schilling, that wasn't your place!"

On September 28, the Red Sox released a statement: "We are aware of the statements and inquiries about the health of Tim and Stacy Wakefield. Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission. Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time."

In announcing Wakefield's passing, his old team wrote on social media Sunday, "Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family."

His teammate Kevin Youkilis memorialized him at the Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles game Sunday, saying, "He was a great competitor. When he took the mound, he was just a great teammate. And just a great friend."

He went on to say Wakefield was "an amazing husband, a father, and a community leader."

ESPN reports Red Sox owner John Henry said, "Tim's kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball," Henry said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us."

Wakefield won 200 MLB games, 186 of them for the Red Sox. Only Roger Clemens and Cy Young have more wins for the franchise.

He played his last game on September 25, 2011.