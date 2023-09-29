‘Saw X’ Director Kevin Greutert on Tackling Human Side of Jigsaw (Exclusive)

John “Jigsaw” Kramer is back, and he’s out for revenge in “Saw X.”

The latest fright film from the billion-dollar franchise already has $2 million sales in previews from Thursday night.

“Extra” recently spoke with director Kevin Greutert and production designer Anthony Stabley, who said that fans will see serial killer Jigsaw’s most personal game yet!

Kevin teased, “We took risks with showing him having a human fallibility and showing him having a physical, heroic courage in the story.”

Anthony added, “I think it’s really different and fresh because we’re in Mexico.”

In this film, Kramer gets scammed when he goes to Mexico for a risky cancer treatment, so he turns the tables on the con artists with more of his devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.

Kevin noted, “This is the first ‘Saw’ film that has an emotional response besides just dread or horror.”

Producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg agree.