“Extra’s” Megan Ryte chatted with “Love Is Blind” Season 5 stars Taylor Rue and Aaliyah Cosby about all the ups and downs they experienced while trying to find love, sight unseen.

Taylor opened up about falling fast for JP and the awkwardness between them after finally coming face-to-face.

On the show, Taylor “was quick” with the “I love you” to JP. She shared, “I really did truly love him, or I wouldn’t have said it, you know? I think he had lovefor me.”

Of their connection in the pods, she said, “You’re dating for, like, hours sometimes and you’re getting to know like every layer of that person.”

While they felt stronger about each other in the pods, things were different once they met. She shared, “I don’t know what it was. I’m still trying to figure it out.”

“It was very off-putting for me,” Taylor admitted. “I didn’t expect it… I feel like I can get along with anybody, so I don’t really know what happened, but for me, at a point in Mexico, I had one foot out the door, one foot in the door, and that’s not fair to him, not fair to myself.”

Despite everything, Taylor has no regrets about being on the show. She explained, “You learn, you know, what you’re willing to put up with and you learn what you want and what you don’t want in a man… along with learning about yourself and learning to loveyourself.”