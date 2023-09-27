Stars Competing in Malibu Triathlon 2023

Getty Images

Diplo, Chace Crawford, Jesse Metcalfe, and former Bachelor Ben Higgins have all signed up for the Malibu Triathlon.

On October 1, they will challenge their fitness in the 2023 swim-bike-run race, which will raise money for the Pediatric Cancer Research Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Other famous names who will participate include Timothy Olyphant, Trixie Mattel, and Daniela Ruah.

The race has already raised $1 million in donations this year. Since 2007, the Malibu Triathlon has raised more than $18 million for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.