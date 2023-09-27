“Harry Potter” actress Bonnie Wright, 32, can add mom to her résumé!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last week, Wright gave birth to a baby boy, her first with husband Andrew Lococo, but didn’t reveal the news until now.

She wrote on Instagram, “Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo. We’re all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun 🌞! So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!”

Bonnie made sure to show her appreciation for Andrew, writing, “Thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered. Elio has the most tender loving papa. Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!”

Wright included a precious photo of Elio sleeping.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bonnie announced she was expecting in April.

She wrote on Instagram, “We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents 🥹🌈 It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly."