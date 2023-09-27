Empowering Real Estate: Meet the Woman Behind TAB Law Firm’s Success

Taliya Bashani, President and CEO of TAB Law Firm, has closed more than $1 billion in real estate transactions, and says her "biggest passion" is teaching agents "tools and strategies they do not learn in real estate school."

Bashani teaches continuing real estate education classes and said some of the most popular topics include Creative Negotiation Tools & Strategies to Close More Deals and Seal the Deal to Win More Exclusive Listings.

"The key to successful closings is working proactively instead of reactively. It's important to foresee issues before they occur in order to circumvent any pitfalls that might kill a deal," Bashani said.

"Problem solving and diplomacy, along with creative negotiation tools really makes or breaks a successful closing," Bashani said. "The three pillars of my practice are speed, communication and responsiveness. I'm very hands on and I let every client feel as if they are the only client by giving them the attention they deserve and making myself available to them and their agents."

Bashani's coaching and training programs focus on cutting-edge negotiation strategies, because real estate "is a people business," not just a numbers game.

"You are building relationships and you have to appeal to a client’s needs emotionally, psychologically and logically," Bashani said.

“It's all about the perception of value and keeping a positive, realistic approach. People want to feel like they are getting their needs met and that they aren’t giving up something for nothing," Bashani said. "It’s also important to think outside of the box, negotiate 'deal sweeteners' such as items of personal property, free lease back periods, seller concessions, anything that will make both parties happy and bring a deal to the closing table."

Bashani's firm handles the residential real estate needs of clients in the New York City area, which is currently facing the challenge of low inventory, she said.

"The issue with the rising interest rates is that sellers are not motivated to sell because if they have to downsize or relocate they are going to end up paying higher monthly carrying costs for a smaller property," Bashani said.

"So instead, they are just sitting on their property riding out the low interest rate they received over the last 5 to 7 years, which in turn creates a situation where buyers are all fighting for the same properties, especially in the median housing market for that territory," Bashani said.

But new tools can help real estate professionals prepare for an evolving industry, she said.

"Digital marketing, technology and artificial intelligence are at the forefront. It truly is a game changer," Bashani said.

"Between social media and text/email campaigns, real estate agents can capitalize on getting more business with the benefit of technology because less time is spent on writing letters or door knocking, and now Ai can do it all for you," Bashani said.

"Of course it can't be trusted and used blindly, we still need human involvement to ensure an agent’s 'voice' is demonstrated properly and that it still provides the personal feel that a client would want. We can’t prevent the evolution, but we can capitalize on it by using it strategically and cautiously," Bashani said.

But even with the help of technology, the key to building a strong client base is to "follow up and follow through," Bashani said.

"As cliché as it is, your network is your net-worth," Bashani said.

"No matter how long it's been since you’ve worked with a client, continue to touch base with them and stay relevant. Send out birthday cards, holiday cards, follow them on social media, invite them to your client appreciation happy hour or annual holiday party. A friendly check in goes a long way," Bashani said.

"Make conversation at the coffee shop, or nail salon or gym, build those relationships with people, because eventually everyone knows someone who may be looking to buy or sell real estate," Bashani said. "By staying connected to them and genuinely nurturing those relationships, you can grow your business exponentially."