Summer Is Over, but STRONG Nation®Will Help Keep You Fit All Year Long

Stars like Mark Wahlberg, Megan Thee Stallion and Chris Hemsworth aren’t letting go of their summer bodies, and neither should you!

Staying in shape just got easier, thanks to the global workout program STRONG Nation®.

“Extra” caught up with Lead Master Trainer Ai Lee Syarief, who stressed it is “really important to schedule the workouts.”

She added, “STRONG Nation is really the perfect full-body workout. It's bodyweight only. We have like the cardio intensity, the high-intensity plyometrics so that [high intensity interval training] with that afterburn. We have muscle conditioning for the full body, so STRONG Nation really has it all.”

They even have custom music that will really take your workouts to the next level.

“Music that we create is only for our instructors,” Syarief said. “You cannot buy it somewhere. It's very unique. We create movement, we give it to a music producer, and he creates the song to it.”

The classes are available in over 180 countries, so you can create your workout whenever, wherever.

Ai Lee said, “We have a class finder if there's somewhere near your area or, again, you just go online to it virtually on Zoom or even on demand.”