‘Bachelorette’ Alum Josh Seiter Checks Into Wellness Facility Following Death Hoax

Josh Seiter is stepping away from social media and checking into a wellness facility after a recent death hoax.

Last month, an Instagram post announced he had died and he was later forced to announce to the world that he was “alive and well.” Seiter then faced accusations that he had faked his own death, which he denied.

Now, he tells Instagram followers, “For the last month I’ve received hundreds of hateful messages and unending harassment related to my account being hacked.”

Josh continued, “I wish I was stronger but I can’t take any more and am logging off of social media for good and am checking myself into a wellness facility now to try to get some kind of handle on my mental health. I am losing my phone in the next hour. I love you all. To the people sending me death threats, you win.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Josh about the hoax last month, and Josh talked about the online haters.

He explained, “I have a lot of people that dislike me, I get a lot of hateful messages… I don’t know how many thousands upon thousands of people from Instagram that could have been behind this… I don’t know if it was someone in my family, I don’t know if it is an acquaintance, I don’t know if it is an ex… There are some crazy people out there so, honestly, I have no clue who could have done it. It could have been anyone who dislikes me and anyone who wanted to play a cruel joke.”