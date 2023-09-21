‘Love Is Blind’: Season 5 Cast on Dating & Proposing Sight Unseen! (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte talks to “Love Is Blind” Season 5 cast members Aaliyah, Taylor, Milton and Chris about looking for love in the pods… sight unseen! They reflect on what it’s like forming connections without ever laying eyes on the other person, and what it’s like to finally put faces to the voices.

Megan asked how long conversations were going on in the pods, before people started saying “I love you.”

Taylor shared, “It was quick… but it was real I think that's important to remember… probably quicker than I've ever told anybody else I love them.”

Aaliyah added, “I was being probably a little bit too analytical about that in the first day where we were talking to all those men I had never dated that many men so it was overwhelming for me to go on 15 dates.”

She went on to admit, “I feel like it was pretty instant for me like I'm very big on energy and chemistry so when I felt the energy and the chemistry aligned with what I was sort of looking for I would put those people at the top.”

In hindsight, knowing what they know now, would they both have still done the show?

Alliyah said, “You learn so much about yourself doing something like this so I love who I've become now as a result of my experience.”

Taylor shared, “You learn what you want and what you don't want in a man, along with learning about yourself.”

Spoiler alert… Aaliyah did make a match, but unfortunately we can’t tell you who just yet.

She did have this to say: “I felt like we were both being very vulnerable with each other and I enjoyed that about him.”

Chris and Milton opened up about the guys’ strategy on the show this season.

Milton explained he went into it thinking, “I'm gonna keep my cards close to my chest because we're just getting to meet all the guys… and I felt like a majority of us all kept our cards close to our chest but we were always willing to be there for one another.”

Chris added, “We all kind of unspoken, agreed. We're not going to go around telling people who we're talking to because that would muddy the waters a bit.”

Milton also talked about how happy he is about his mystery match.

He dished, “I have an amazing life. I'm extremely blessed.”