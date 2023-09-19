Savage Garden Singer Darren Hayes Files for Divorce After 17 Years of Marriage

Savage Garden front man Darren Hayes is making a legal move to end his marriage with his husband of 17 years, Richard Cullen.

On Monday, per TMZ, Hayes filed papers citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Darren announced their separation in May.

At the time, he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram, “After 17 years of marriage to the best person I have ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has gently and beautifully come to rest. In honour of this realization, we separated earlier this year and have been supporting each other emotionally throughout this massive change in our lives."

To clear things up, Hayes shared, “Because people will ask, let me answer the ugly questions to get them out of the way forever - no, there's no scandal to report, no infidelity, guilty or third party."

He ended his note, writing, “We are still best friends. We always will be. Besides - we have a very cute and needy labradoodle to take care of - and the business of joy to attend to."

Around the same time, Darren released a music video for his song “Feels Like It’s Over,” seemingly inspired by their relationship.

He wrote on Instagram, “Never in my entire career has art ever immitated life more than this year.”

“I'm grateful to film maker Andrew Huebscher for his passion for 'Feels Like It's Over' which resulted in me shooting this video just days before I left for the 'Do You Remember?' tour. I'm forever indebted to Andrew for his oustanding direction and cinematography and to my wonderful scene parter, Casey James - who laughed with me and patiently held me while I cried for three days straight as we made this short film,” Hayes went on. “This is the end of an era in so many ways. I poured my soul into this album, this tour and into people I met along the way and yes, I got my heart broken in the end. Was it worth it? I dont know. But it's all real. I don't know how to be any other way.”

A year ago, Darren opened up on his relationship with Richard, telling People magazine, “He's been a rock, and he's been there for the highest of highs and all the lows. He would live with me in a dirt shack."