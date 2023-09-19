‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Jackie Bonds & Josh Demas Split

Netflix

“Love is Blind” alums Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas are over after more than a year of dating.

Jackie revealed the split in a TikTok video.

According to Jackie, the breakup happened after she had a conversation with his ex-girlfriend Monica Rodriguez.

In the clip, she said, “I’m still sick about it. I love that man. I was like, ‘Damn, I had all these life plans with you and then you just don’t even care.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s crazy.’”

Bonds claimed that she “tried to fix” the relationship before things went south, saying, “I tried doing everything I could and what’s crazy is looking back on these messages I look like a begging ass b—ch and I never beg no one to be with me.”

Josh has not commented on the breakup.

Earlier this year, “Extra” spoke with Jackie about dating Josh after her breakup with Marshall Glaze.

She revealed, “So, coming back from Mexico, there was some off-screen things that were happening with me and Marshall. I was just real cool from that moment. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not ready for this. I don’t want you no more,’ and that’s when Josh came and I was like, ‘I’m gonna go over here.’”

On the fourth season of “Love is Blind,” Marshall popped the question to Jackie, but they eventually called off the engagement.