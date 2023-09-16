Michael McGrath, 'Spamalot' Star & Tony Winner, Dies at 65

Getty Images

Michael McGrath, winner of the 2012 Tony for "Nice Work If You Can Get It," died Thursday at his Bloomfield, New Jersey, home, The New York Times reports. He was 65.

No cause was given.

Born September 25, 1957, in Worcester, Massachusetts, McGrath began his ascent in the '80s with a spotlighted slot in "Forbidden Broadway," a revue that parodied popular theater stars and projects.

After countless off-Broadway appearances, McGrath made his Broadway debut in 1992's "My Favorite Year."

In one of his most famous performances, he starred in "Monty Python's Spamalot" (2005), a smash hit.

He went on to appear on Broadway in "Is He Dead?" (2007), "Memphis" (2009), "Born Yesterday" (2011), "Nice Work If You Can Get It" (2012), "She Loves Me" (2016), and "Tootsie" (2019).