Patriots Coach Bill Belichick & GF Linda Holliday Split After 16 Years (Report)

Getty Images

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Linda Holliday are over after 16 years together, a source tells People magazine.

The insider claims the "relationship ran its course” and that they have “been pretty separate for a while,” adding that whatever caused the split is “not new.”

For now, the source says, “Bill is all about football and very busy… He doesn’t want a lot of public attention on this.”

Linda is also the president of the Bill Belichick Foundation, and the insider says, “They have issues to clear up that come from a long relationship as well as her role in his professional life.”

Another source says Belichick bought a house for the couple in Jupiter, Florida, last year, but “now she will get the house.”

Bill and Linda started dating in 2007, but never wed.

He was previously married to Debby Clarke Belichick and they share three children: Amanda, Steve and Brian.

Linda, who worked as a sports correspondent for Style Boston, is the mother of 30-year-old twin daughters Ashley and Kat Hess from a previous relationship.