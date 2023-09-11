‘Nashville Star’ Judge Charlie Robison Dead at 59

Getty Images

Country singer Charlie Robison, ex-husband of the Chicks’ Emily Strayer and an early judge on “Nashville Star,” died on Sunday at just 59 years old.

His wife Kristen Robison shared the news on Facebook, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children and our family.”

The Associated Press says the musician died at a San Antonio, Texas, hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Variety reports Robison hailed from Texas and started his career in the 1980s. He was best known as a Season 1 judge on the singing competition show “Nashville Star” in 2003 and for his 2011 country hit “I Want You Bad.”

He retired from singing in 2018 due to a medical issue. He shared in 2018, "At the beginning of this year, I underwent a surgical procedure that because of complications left me with the permanent inability to sing. Therefore, with a very heavy heart I am officially retiring from the stage and studio."

Robison was married to Emily Strayer from 1999 to 2008, and they shared Gus, 20, and twins Julianna and Henry, 18. He went on to marry wife Kristen in 2015. They welcomed son Jett in 2020.