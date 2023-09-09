'California Dreams' Cast to Reunite in NYC for 90s Dreams Fan Fest

NBC

"California Dreams" sometimes come true!

Every original cast member of the music-driven '90s sitcom "California Dreams" will appear at the upcoming 90s Dreams Fan Fest event in NYC on October 13, a reunion over 25 years in the making.

Michael Cade ("Sly" Winkle), Jay Anthony Franke (Jake Sommers), Brentley Gore (Matt Garrison), Aaron Jackson (Mark Winkle), William James Jones (Tony Wicks), Jennie Kwan (Samantha Woo), Heidi Lenhart (Jenny Garrison), Kelly Packard (Tiffani Smith) and Diana Uribe (Lorena Costa) will all be on hand in NYC's Times Square at Stitch Bar & Blues to meet up with fans, and to engage in a lively Q&A with "American Pie" star Thomas Ian Nicholas.

At the fest, fans can hang with the stars of the series, which ran from 1992-1996 on Saturday mornings, as well as receive pro-shot photo ops with them.

A special concert pitched as "high-energy" will happen that evening.