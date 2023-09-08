Fall Out Boy Set to Perform at VMAs 2023

Getty Images

The 2023 VMAs have added more performers!

Fall Out Boy, Metro Boomin with Future, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee & NAV, and Peso Pluma will all take the stage at New Jersey’s Prudential Center for the award show.

Earlier today, it was announced Nicki Minaj would be returning as emcee, making it the second year in the row that she is hosting the show.

Along with hosting, Nicki will also be performing!

Other performers slated for this year’s show include Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, Stray Kids, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Global Icon Award, while Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award.