Kimberly Perry Welcomes First Child at 40

The Band Perry singer Kimberly Perry, 40, is now a mom!

Perry and her husband Johnny Costello welcomed their first child, son Whit, in Nashville on August 26.

Kimberly kept his birth private until now.

She told People magazine, “Welcome to the world, Whit. I feel like in one short week Dad and I have moved from a season of BLOOM into a SUPERBLOOM.”

She added, “Our lives have become sweeter, our days have become so much fuller, our sleep has gotten shorter — but our house has truly become a home. We can’t wait to show Whit the world — this bus baby is ready to roll.”

Kimberly announced she was expecting in April. At the time, she told the outlet, “Johnny and I are overflowing with joy to announce this beautiful bundle of love. This is a brand-new season for us — new love, new life, new baby, nothing better!"

On Instagram, she stressed, “Building my own family is something I’ve dreamed about for as long as I can remember. As a woman and as an artist, I’ve always felt like I had to make a choice between growing my career and growing life. But YALL — I’m doin’ em both at the SAME TIME!! Here we go! 🤍🤍🫶🫶"