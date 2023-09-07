Elvis Presley Will Be Celebrated in ‘Christmas at Graceland’ Special

Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc

NBC is bringing the holiday cheer to Elvis Presley’s iconic Memphis home in the live music special “Christmas at Graceland.”

Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough will have a hand in the special as an executive producer.

In a statement, she said, “My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special. With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland.”

Some of music’s biggest stars will be honoring the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and his music with performances. The performers will be announced at a later date.

In another statement, Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group said, “To celebrate the holidays at Graceland, and be a part of the King’s legacy, is both an honor and absolute dream come true. We thank Riley and her family for allowing all of us to visit her grandfather’s iconic home and share an intimate musical experience that Elvis would’ve truly loved.”