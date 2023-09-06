‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shaina Hurley Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Shaina Hurley, 33, is ready for mommyhood — the “Love Is Blind” alum is pregnant with her first child!

Hurley, who is married to Christos Lardakis, confirmed the news to People magazine, saying, "We feel so thankful and grateful that we have been given such a blessing. Our hearts are full!”

She added, "We cannot wait to start this next journey of parenthood together and to meet this little soul!"

Shaina also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “We are proud to announce Baby Lardakis coming soon 🥰🥰🥰🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

Her former “Love Is Blind” co-star Shayne Jansen, with whom she had a connection in the pods, wrote in the comments, “Congratulations ❤️.”

Fellow castmate Nick Thompson also posted, “Aw, congratulations 💙💙💙. So happy for you both.”

Hurley, who shot to fame on Season 2 of “Love Is Blind,” got engaged to Kyle Abrams on the show, but they ultimately called it off. She went on to marry Christos after a year of dating in July 2022.