Lil Rel Howery’s Epic Proposal to His GF at Beyoncé’s SoFi Show

Getty Images

Lil Rel Howery and girlfriend Dannella Lane are engaged!

The comedian revealed on Instagram that he popped the question at Beyoncé’s SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Monday.

The 43-year-old shared a montage video of the special day, starting with Howery sitting in the back of a car looking at the engagement ring.

It then cuts to the couple at the show, and Lane up on the jumbotron. Then there is the aftermath of the proposal and Lil Rel and Dannella’s celebratory hug.

Lil Rel must have had help from some famous friends, as he posted in the caption, “SHE SAID YES!!!! What a story lol. Thanks @mstinaknowles and Jay for helping make this special moment happen.”

Referencing Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday on Monday, he continued, “Tonight @beyonce put on an amazing B Day show thanks for letting have a little time on your show lol to make @dannellalane my fiancée… Love On Top!!! #LoveIsInTheAir #TheProposal.”

Danella shared her own video, writing in the caption, “ABSOLUTELY I SAID YES to the man of my dreams, my sweetface, my answered prayer! @comedianlilrel babe you put our love on TOP and I’m honored and grateful!!!”



She added, “On the car ride home I said “what am I going to do with you” and you replied “we have the rest of our lives to figure it out” OMG OMG 💕.”