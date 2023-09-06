How Wolfgang Van Halen Is Honoring Late Dad Eddie on New Album (Exclusive)

Wolfgang Van Halen is playing guitar on the “Barbie” soundtrack and rocking out on his band Mammoth WFH’s new album “Mammoth II”!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with Wolfgang about the new music.

When asked what his famous father would think about what he’s been doing, Wolfgang said, “Considering everything I’m doing now and everything he saw before he left, he was super proud. I just wish I could show him this album. He’d be going nuts, he’d love it.”

As for what to expect on Mammoth WVH’s new album, Wolfgang commented, “If you’re into, you know, melodic rock and roll, I think you will find something to enjoy.”

Wolfgang even played Eddie’s original Frankenstein striped guitar “through his original amp and cabinet that he used for the early Van Halen albums” on a song called “Take a Bow.”

Wolfie also dished on wedding plans with his fiancée Andrea as they get set to tie the knot in October, noting, “By the time we get married, it’ll be seven to eight years [together].”