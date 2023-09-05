‘The Ultimatum’ Stars Treyvon Brunson & Riah Nelson Expecting First Child

Adam Rose/Netflix

“The Ultimatum” couple Treyvon Brunson and Riah Nelson have a baby on the way!

Over the weekend, Riah posted a pic that included a sonogram, gray onesie, and gray booties, writing, “❤️Next Chapter: Motherhood 👶🏾🍼. These past 5 months have been so sweet and special. From hearing your heartbeat to little flutters and kicks. We cannot wait to meet you. ❤️”

She revealed that their bundle of joy is due on January 5.

Treyvon shared the same photo, writing, “EVERYBODY!!! Me and @jeriahnyree are ready to welcome our baby into the world. I fell in love with our little one as soon as I found out she was pregnant ❤️.”

Treyvon noted that the gender reveal would be “coming soon.”

Treyvon and Riah, who got engaged on the second-season finale of “The Ultimatum,” have been together for two years.