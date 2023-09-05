Netflix

Get ready for big deals and even bigger drama on Season 2 of “Selling the OC”!

“Extra” sits down with the cast to get the scoop on what’s in store, including those romance rumors involving Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall.

Of the romance rumors, Tyler admitted they were “annoying.” He explained, “It’s funny to watch it back because as we were living it, it was annoying and as I watch it back, it’s like I do see our friendship as it is, which is cute and fun. We do genuinely enjoy spending time with each other, so I can see how people would assume that.”

Alex added, “People shoving their nose where it doesn’t belong. I mean, honestly, I don’t know how many times we ever were in front of, like, an office setting, being, like, quote-unquote friendly or inappropriate. It was right time, right place. My feelings are always going to be the same, like, it’s nobody’s business.”

Tyler noted, “A lot of those opinions were formed on, like, previous news articles that weren’t reality.”

While business is hot, the relationships aren’t always so good.

Alex teased, “There’s just a lot of ups and downs, a lot of highs and lows… You guys will get more answers and more insight into that... I fought for that relationship with Brandi [Marshall]… I really sympathized for Brandi and things she was going through… It’s tough. Where we stand now is… we’re not speaking.”

Brandi shared her take, saying, “It’s hard because I am who I am. I have the values that I have… I don’t regret being myself at all. When I look back at some things, sure, maybe I could have handled them with a little more care, but I don’t regret how I felt about anything or what I said.”

So, do the company’s founders Brett and Jason Oppenheim try to solve all the problems?

Jason admitted, “I used to feel a lot of pressure about trying to resolve things, especially as I started on ‘Selling Sunset.’ I think I’ve just learned a couple things. One is that I don’t need to help people out. We’re all grown-ups and I think these situations do resolve themselves… I think I’ve just found through therapy and through maybe just a little more maturity, I don’t need to fix things all the time.”

The show is getting some southern charm from Nashville realtor Alexandra Harper, who doesn’t hit it off with fellow agent Gio Helou.

Alexander commented, “I think you'll have to see how things play out in Gio and I's blossoming friendship.”